PCSO is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Poinciana

A 56-year-old Steven Marc Kramer of Kissimmee died Monday afternoon September 21, 2020, in a single-vehicle crash on Cypress Parkway at Solivita Boulevard in Poinciana. Kramer was driving a 2004 white Mitsubishi Endeavor van.





The crash occurred at about 3:39 pm, just west of Solivita Boulevard and the entrance to Poinciana Medical Center.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kramer was traveling eastbound on Cypress Parkway when his van exited the south side of the roadway, striking a utility box and several small trees. The van then rolled to a stop approximately 400 feet from the point it exited the roadway.

Polk County Fire Rescue transported Kramer to a local hospital where he died.

Further investigation revealed, Kramer had a medical condition and was traveling to his doctor’s office at the time of the crash. Kramer’s medical condition appears to be a factor in the crash.

The roadway was partially closed for about 3 hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.