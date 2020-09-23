Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District- Multi- County Conservation Technician Job Opening

The Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking a Multi- County Conservation Technician to assist with the implementation of The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) adopted Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) program. This will include working with the producers to enroll agricultural property in the BMPs, assisting producers with the FDACS cost share program, Implementation Verification (IV) program and outreach efforts. The position will be based in Polk County, but will also require travel to surrounding counties. The applicant should be team oriented, independent and have an agricultural and/or natural resources background, with excellent computer and office management skills. This position is state funded, annually.

Applicant will be required to:





• Perform clerical and field work

• Complete a pre-employment state/federal background check will be performed

• Hold a valid Florida Driver License

• Have a good driving record.

**Application deadline Oct 7**

Although resumes are accepted an application form must be completed and sent to:

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District

28609 Hwy 27 N

Dundee FL 33838

[email protected]

(863) 439-6550

Conservation Technician

Position Description

Summary

This is a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) technical and professional team-oriented position under direction of the supervisor in the Office of Agricultural Water Policy’s (OAWP) in partnership with the Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD). The position will be assisting with the coordination and implementation of FDACS-adopted best management practices (BMPs) and assisting with agricultural related projects with the PSWCD. The primary office of the technician will be in Polk County. The primary area of the technician will be Polk County, but will travel to neighboring counties such as Hillsborough, Manatee, Sumter, Pasco and Highlands County. This position will involve travel to agricultural operations, meetings, and tradeshows/workshops and will include a vehicle. These are the primary responsibilities of the technician position:• Assisting the OAWP team with implementation of BMPs and enrollment into the FDACS-adopted BMP Program by conducting on-site field evaluations of agricultural operations using BMP manuals, checklists and other tools to assist producers in enrolling by filing with the FDACS a Notice of Intent (NOI) to Implement BMPs. • Coordinating with partner agencies, follow-up visits with agricultural operations, generating maps, data collection and analysis, and cross-checking parcel identification information. • Conducting evaluations for the OAWP’sImplementation Assurance Program to assure implementation of FDACS-adopted BMPs. • Assisting HSWCD and OAWP with administration, implementation and verification of the BMP cost-share program, such as the review of cost-share projects, invoices and deliverables documentation. • Assisting partner agencies, such as the University of Florida’s Extension Service, in coordinating and conducting education and outreach regarding the BMP program. • Assisting in education, outreach, and implementation of the FDACS’ responsibilities under the Florida Watershed Restoration Act/Total Maximum Daily Loads Program through producer enrollment in the FDACS-adopted BMP Programs.