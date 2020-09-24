Beef O’Brady’s Airing Local High School Games

by James Coulter





Do you miss watching the big game at your favorite sports bar? Do you want to support your local high school and their sports team during these uncertain times? Beef O’Brady’s is allowing you to do both.

At ten restaurant locations within the Tampa Bay area, including Plant City, Beef O’Brady’s will be airing Tampa Bay high school football games for their respective seasons. These select locations include:• Plant City – airing Plant City High School games• Northdale – airing Gaither High School games• Riverview – airing Riverview High School games• Fish Hawk – airing Newsome High School games• Valrico – airing Brandon High School and Durant High School games• Lutz – airing Steinbrenner High School games• Citrus Park – airing Sickles High School games• Summer Field – airing East Bay High School games• Wilderness – airing Land O’ Lakes High School games• Sunlake – airing Sunlake High School games

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and capacity regulations, many of these local schools are either unable to host live games or are required to limit capacity to maintain social distancing.

Furthermore, many local sports bars like Beef O’Brady’s, which often make the most money showing games during their respective seasons, have been unable to air major sports events due to their cancellation.

Beef O’Brady’s has decided to kill two birds with one stone by airing the big games of local schools at select restaurants, allowing residents to support their schools as well as enjoy a great evening with great food.

“Being at the heart of the community is key,” Heather Boggs, Chief Marketing Officer for Family Sports Concepts, which owns Beef O’Brady’s. “So when we learned that high school sports events were going to have limited attendance, we wanted to find ways to help communities and their families get together to watch their loved ones.”

Ten local restaurants are coordinating with local schools and their booster clubs to air live streams of their sports games through viewing parties. Some restaurant locations will even be showing these games on big screens in their parking lots, Boggs said.

To maintain safety and health standards during these uncertain times, these restaurants will be hosting their viewing parties small with limited seating to maintain safe social distancing. They will also be offering food and drink specials.

Since hosting these viewing parties several weeks ago, Beef O’Brady’s has experienced great success and even greater feedback. They hope to continue going strong for the remainder of the football season.

“Our community center has always been front and center for our brands and it is what makes us different from our competitions,” Boggs said. “We love to support our schools and sports and we take that to heart…We are cooperating with the community to ensure that we provide a safe environment and still show the love and support that we have with these sports.”

About Beef O’Brady’s (from their press release):

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin, Cowboy ribeye and grilled salmon, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s currently operates 150 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.