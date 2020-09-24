Frostproof Woman Allegedly Used Triple Homicide Tragedy To Defraud People

Frostproof, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has taken a Frostproof woman into custody after she allegedly used triple homicide tragedy to line her own pockets. According to the PCSO they have arrested Amanda Lynn Brown (DOB: 11/10/1987/ into custody. She has been charged with multiple counts including Grand Theft, Obtain Property by Fraud, Use Personal Identification of Deceased, Use Personal Identification without Authorization, and Misrepresentation Solicitation as Charity.





On July 17, 2020 Brandon Collins, Keven Springfield and Damian Tillman were murdered in a triple homicide in Frostproof Florida while heading to go fishing.

Family members contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on August 10, 2020 after a seeing a GoFundMe account set up by someone named Amie Lynn. The account was titled “Polk County Triple Homicide Family Expenses”. Even though no one knew “Amie Lynn”. After several complaints the account was closed. Prior to the account being closed it generated $11,915 in donations.Polk Deputies tracked down the IP address of the organizer and determined it to be Amanda Lynn Brown. The money was transferred into an account with the name Amanda Brown on it along with multiple aliases associated to the name Amanda. PCSO also was able to determine through videos and paperwork withdrawals from the donation account at local banks, stores and even the City of Frostproof for utilities in Browns name.

Deputies questioned Brown who allegedly admitted to the crimes post-miranda. She advised deputies she meant to give the money to the families, but started spending the money.

Brown was also in jail for possession of Methamphetamine.