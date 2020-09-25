Knife Wielding Suspect Sought By Lake Wales Police After Slashing A Man Earlier This Month

On September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm the Lake Wales Police Department responded to a call in reference to a cutting that took place in the area of 114 Lincoln Ave. The victim reported he was there to get his car washed and to get food from a vendor when he learned Tarus Scott was at the same location. The victim reported that due to a previous investigation they are not supposed to be near one another. The victim stated he told Scott they were not to be there at the same time and Scott pulled a knife out. The victim reported Scott came at him with the knife cutting the left side of his face. Numerous attempts have been made to locate Scott but at this point he has not been located.

Detective Klingler took over the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant on Scott for Aggravated Battery. Anyone who has information on this case or knows where Scott can be located is asked to contact Detective Klingler at (863) 678-4223 extension 271 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.