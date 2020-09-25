Man Who Ran Against Grady Judd For Polk County Sheriff Arrested For Abuse Of A 9 Yr old Autistic Child In Plant City

Plant City, Florida – According to an article in the Tampa Bay Times (Hillsborough School Security Officer Physically Abused Autistic Student Deputies Say) a school security officer at Knights Elementary faces a child abuse charge after he allegedly aggressively restrained an autistic student, causing minor injuries to the child.
According to the article the man that was charged is Michael Lashman, 57, of Lakeland. He allegedly became violent with the student after he became verbally disruptive. Teachers were able to calm the child, but say that is when Lashman pulled the child into a building causing him to strike the doorway. Then he allegedly pushed the child up against the wall. The child sustained minor injuries.
Records show Lashman was released Friday after posting $2,000 bail.
Lashman ran a failed campaign in 2016 to oust Sheriff Grady Judd. He garnered 12,163 votes to Judd’s 245,174 votes.