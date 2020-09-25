Work Starting at SR 542 from Buckeye Loop Road to US 27

From FDOT: SR 542 from Buckeye Loop Road to US 27 – Crews are working on utilities, placing erosion control devices, and preparing for the first traffic shift in the coming weeks. Utility companies will be working near the intersection of US 27 and Dundee Road. Watch for workers close to the road. Overlook Drive at the eastern merge with Dundee Road will be closed permanently on Sun., Sept. 27. Motorists will access Overlook Drive from Dundee Road at the flashing beacon. Expected completion is summer 2023. Contact FDOT Community Outreach Manager Sandra Mancil at 863-519-4116 for more info.



