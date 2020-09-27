One Person Killed In Bartow Crash Saturday Night

The Bartow Police Department is currently investigating a Traffic Fatality which occurred on SR 60 E near Van Fleet Dr. The initial investigation indicates a silver four door vehicle was travelling west bound towards Van Fleet Dr. when the driver of the vehicle lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle veered into the center median, then back across both west bound lanes of travel before going over the north curbing and colliding with a tree.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members. This traffic crash remains under investigation.