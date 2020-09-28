Office 365 Outage Causes Workers to Celebrate

Being able to access all your information and email no matter where you are or what device you are using is awesome until it breaks. Well this is exactly what is going on for Companies and Individuals who use Office 365 for their business.

For you non Tech Savy people, Office 365 is the cloud office software offered by Microsoft. It includes services like outlook (email), Word, Excel, one drive (Cloud Storage), plus much more.





The service Downdetector.com shows services started going offline around 5PM EST.

Microsoft confirmed in a tweet there was an issue with their cloud software.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,”