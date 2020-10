Winter Haven Police Department:

Cameras at night always have a bit of a Halloween feel. Like this one.

The guy in the video attempted to open a door at the residence located on Lake Mirror Dr NW on Sept. 26, 2020. He looks around and finds a “green flashlight” on the table next to the door and takes it.

Obviously, checking the door of a residence is not a good thing.

If you recognize him, call Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.