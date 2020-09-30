One Person Killed & Multiple People Injured In Deadly Crash On S.R. 60 In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a multiple vehicle crash that occurred on S.R. 60 near Walk-in Water Rd. The accident occurred at 6:07pm.

Multiple Polk County Fire Rescue units reported to the scene & a medivac helicopter was called in to transport one victim. One person was killed, one person was listed as trauma alert and one was transported with injuries.





According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Brian Brucey, advised that multiple lanes of S.R. 60 headed East are currently closed down.