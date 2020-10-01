Lake Wales Woman Killed In 3 Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night

Woman killed in three-vehicle crash near Lake Wales; PCSO investigating

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on SR-60 East at Boy Scout Road near Lake Wales Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020. One person was killed as a result of the crash. A 911 call reporting the crash was received at about 6:08 p.m.





78-year-old Anita Farris of Lake Wales was transported to Lake Wales Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Ms. Farris was the passenger in a black 1997 Nissan pickup truck driven by 84-year-old Utah Farris. Mr. Farris was transported to Osceola Regional Medical in stable condition.

The second vehicle involved was a black 2016 Honda Accord, driven by 35-year-old Shanie Watkins of Sunrise, Florida. She was treated at Lake Wales Medical Center and released.

The third vehicle was a black 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by 55-year-old Mark Turner of Lake Wales. Mr. Turner declined medical treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Farris’ Nissan was on Boy Scout Road, and stopped at the intersection with SR-60. The Nissan then proceeded across SR-60 toward Walk-In-Water Road. The Nissan entered the pathway of the eastbound Honda (Ms. Watkins), which was in the outside lane of SR-60, and had the right-of-way.

After the impact between the two vehicles, the Nissan rotated and struck the Dodge Ram, which was stopped on Walk-In-Water Road.

It was determined that Mr. and Ms. Farris were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, whereas the other two drivers were properly restrained.

SR-60 was closed for approximately four hours, and the investigation is ongoing.