Polk County Unites Expands Nonprofit Relief Funding

LAKELAND, FL – United Way of Central Florida is now accepting applications from 501(c)(3) organizations to receive nonprofit COVID-19 relief funding as an extension of Polk County Unites.

UWCF and the Polk County Board of County Commissioners partnered earlier this year to distribute $15 million to Polk County residents with Polk County Unites.

That program is now expanding to offer additional aid to local 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County nonprofit organizations are struggling to serve our community. United Way of Central Florida, through direction from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, is providing economic support to local nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) charitable business interruptions due to COVID-19. Interruptions which may have occurred include but are not limited to; temporary closures, suspensions or reduction of services, interferences in funding, and disturbances in procedures and additional expenses due to COVID-19 social distancing, remote learning and working, personal protective equipment, and cleaning requirements.

Qualifying organizations may apply for the Nonprofit COVID-19 Relief to receive $15,000, $30,000 or $45,000. Funding amounts will be awarded based on annual budget.

What: Polk County Nonprofit COVID-19 Relief is providing assistance funds available in the following tiers:





$15,000 – For nonprofits with annual budgets under $500,000

$30,000 – For nonprofits with annual budgets between $500,000-$1,500,000

$45,000 – For nonprofits with annual budgets over $1,500,000

If an organization has already received funds from a Small Business Grant through Polk CARES, that amount will be deducted from any funds disbursed.

Who: Nonprofit organizations that experienced business interruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This does not exclude organizations that have already received Polk CARES funding, but the amount your organization has already received through Polk CARES will be deducted from the amount you will receive through Polk County Nonprofit COVID-19 Relief.

In order to qualify, organizations must be able to provide a 501(c)(3) Determination Letter, ACH Form and Signed W-9 Form.

The organization’s address must be within Polk County, Florida.

When: Applications must be submitted by October 7, 2020. Applications will be reviewed by the UWCF team and updates on fund distribution will be provided via email by October 23, 2020.

How: Application available at uwcf.org.