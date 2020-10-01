Sandbags Available In Anticipation of Heavy Weekend Rains

Polk County Emergency Management:

Bartow, Fla. (Oct. 1, 2020) – In anticipation of heavy weekend rains and flood prone areas, sandbags will be provided to Polk County residents at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units and another site in Poinciana from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 4.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Beginning Oct. 2, the following locations will provide sand and sandbags, so bring your shovel and get prepared.





Sandbag fill site locations are:

• Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry (863) 519-4734

• Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

• Ft. Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

• Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

• Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

• Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee (863) 421-3367

• Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

To protect against water damage, follow these simple sandbagging techniques.

At the area where water can enter a structure: