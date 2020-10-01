Three Arrested for Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle in Winter Haven

Three people are under arrest for Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Burglary after a victim found his stolen vehicle sitting in a driveway miles from his own residence.



On 9-29-2020 just before midnight, three people walked along St. James Dr. in Winter Haven when they located two vehicles in a driveway unsecured. Two of the subjects participated in burglarizing a Hyundai in the driveway. A 2007 Dodge Durango in the driveway had the keys left inside and it was taken.

The victim found his vehicle stolen from the driveway on 9-30-20 at approximately 2 a.m. when he got up to go to work. After reviewing his video surveillance cameras, he saw three subjects in the driveway rummaging through the Hyundai and then taking the Durango. The victim reported the vehicle stolen.

Later in the day, the victim called back to tell detectives that he saw his vehicle parked in front of some apartments in the area of Pickney Dr. and Hwy 92 W. in Winter Haven. The victim and family members also saw three people walking in the area who looked similar to those seen in the video. In fact, the male subject was wearing a pair of Beats headphones that were taken from the vehicle left in the driveway during the burglary. The unique headphones were custom made for the victim’s wife and had a unique marking on the sides. The victim continued to watch the three until officers arrived.

The three subjects were found at a residence on Bass Circle, not too far from where the stolen Durango was found. The subjects were interviewed regarding the vehicle theft and burglary. Ultimately, it was determined that they all were involved in the burglary and vehicle theft from St James Dr.

Twenty-two year-old Courtney Quentavus Henderson (DOB 9-18-98, LNA 525 Lemon Ave. E, Lake Alfred, FL) was the subject in possession of the headphones and also drove the stolen vehicle. He was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle (F3), Burglary of a Vehicle (F3) and Petit Theft 2nd Offense (M1).

Twenty-two year-old Siarra Nicole Albertson (DOB 3-19-98, LNA 74 Palm Lane Dr., Winter Haven) was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle (F3), Burglary of a Vehicle (F3). Siarra opened the vehicle door and held the flashlight while Henderson rummaged through and took the property, including the Beats headphones, from the Hyundai.

Nineteen year-old Mikayla Shya’Ann Brown (DOB 3-28-01, LNA 525 Ave. H, NW, Winter Haven) was charged with Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle (F3).

All three were booking into the Polk County Jail where they will have their first appearance this afternoon.

