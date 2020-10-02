74 Yr Old President Donald Trump Tweets Out That He & The First Lady Have COVID 19

The 45th President of the United States of America has tested positive for Covid-19. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was in quarantine and awaiting results from a test for COVID-19 after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the disease
A few hours later he sent out this tweet:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
Memorandum from President @realDonaldTrump’s Physician pic.twitter.com/ujHUufQBln— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 2, 2020