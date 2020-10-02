Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home National News 74 Yr Old President Donald Trump Tweets Out That He & The First Lady Have COVID 19

74 Yr Old President Donald Trump Tweets Out That He & The First Lady Have COVID 19

National News Uncategorized
SHARE
, / 248 0

The 45th President of the United States of America has tested positive for Covid-19. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was in quarantine and awaiting results from a test for COVID-19 after Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers, tested positive for the disease

A few hours later he sent out this tweet:


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

BROWN, JASMINE

PolkObits

Deara Searight Fails | January 22, 1943 – August 23, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Oasis Spa

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN