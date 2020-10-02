President Donald Trump Remains Fatigued, But In Good Spirits – Here Is His Treatment Regime Information President Donald Trump Remains Fatigued, But In Good Spirits – Here Is His Treatment Regime Information National News SHARE Staff Writer , October 2, 2020 / 587 0 Latest Details From Whitehouse An update from President @realDonaldTrump's physician: pic.twitter.com/cTsXO4Df6b October 2, 2020 FROM THE NETWORK Display Randomizer PolkMugShot LOWDER, JUSTIN Learn more PolkObits Gary Linwood Bear | June 06, 1940 – August 26, 2020 | Obituary Learn more polkbusinessdirectory Oasis Spa Learn more