Woman Caught Stealing Items From Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department :

Playing the Shoplifting Gambling Game Can Land You In Jail

Mandy Anderson of Winter Haven did just that yesterday at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.). She rolled the dice and lost.

Anderson selected $215.49 worth of merchandise and never went to the registers to pay. She walked to the doors and waited until the door greeter was distracted. She then slipped right out of the doors.

When the greeter saw her and verbally tried to get her to stop, Anderson gave the command a brush off and went to her car. Unbeknownst to her, another associate was paying attention and got the tag number.

Law enforcement met her at the house where she was unloading the merchandise. You know the rest. She got the free ride to jail.

Shoplifting is stealing and it hurts everyone! (And in case you are wondering, her stash included slippers, makeup, a trunk organizer, phone pouch, sleep pants and a few other miscellaneous items.)