Multiple Polk Agencies Involved In Chase Of A Possible Burglary Suspect

Suspect Vehicle On Top Of Deputies Cruiser. (Photo Credit: N. Starling – 863 Crime Watch FB Group)

Lake Alfred, Florida – The Lake Alfred Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and others agencies have all been seen at a crash of a possible burglary suspect and Polk County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a burglary suspect fled from the Lake Alfred area and eventually crashed near 42nd St & Ave Q in Winter Haven. A truck can be seen almost totally on top of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. We have been advised that the suspect attempted to flee the scene of the crash, on foot, but was apprehended. We have learned that a suspect was tasered.





We are aware that the Polk County Fire Rescue was called, but cannot confirm if either the suspect or Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured. The incident appears to have started early Sunday evening so details are still not available.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.