Eyes On Lakeland Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





There’s no part of your body more personal than your eyes. Without them, you wouldn’t be reading this article. When you are looking for eye care and wear, you want a practice that brings you a personalized service and care. That’s why you should consider Eyes on Lakeland.

This family-owned practice offers a personalized level of service to their patients. Whether you need a new pair of glasses, an eye exam, or any other eye treatment, their family is ready to see your family and take care of your eyes.

“As a patient, you can expect friendly and attentive care from our experienced team of eye care professionals,” their website states. “We leverage advanced diagnostic technology to provide modern eye care services, including comprehensive eye exams, vision correction, and more.”

Eyes On Lakeland recently celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. Located along Florida Avenue, this new practice is run by a local family for local patients.

Dr. Ornella Aluwiesi purchased the building around two years ago. COVID-19 pushed back their initial opening date, but they have since recently opened to the public and are ready to provide their local community with their optometry needs.

“Best Eye appointment I have ever had,” one Facebook reviewer write. “Dr. Aluwiesi did the most thorough exam I have ever had. She never seemed rushed and explained things to me in a way that was easy to understand. She took her time talking with me, making sure that all of my questions were answered.”

With assistance from their staff, the reviewer was able to find the exact pair of glasses that they needed, selecting a “fun” pair. They were more than willing to visit again for a second pair.

“I have found my new eye doctor for life,” they wrote. “I walked in as a new patient and walked out feeling like family! I highly recommend giving them a try!”

Their on-site lab contains state-of-the-art equipment that provides “advanced diagnostic technology”, ensuring that their patients receive the best top-of-the-line care. Their equipment can provide precise measurements. They can even cut lenses on-site, so the turnaround for new glasses are much quicker than other practices.

Their optical department offers a wide selection of designer frames and specialty contact lenses from the top brands. One brand even plants a tree for every pair of frames sold.

“With guidance from our knowledgeable staff, you’ll find the look you want and the features you need,” their website states.

As a family-owned local practice, Dr. Aluwiesi and her family are here to provide you and your family with the care that you require. Her own experience allows her to help patients as young as six-months old. So whether you are nine-months or 99 years old, you know your eyes are in good hands with them.

“My expectation is to just become the community’s go to eye care provider that is family-owned,” Dr. Aluwiesi said. “We want to be basically your mom and pop shop for your eye care needs”

Eyes on Lakeland is located at 1400 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-250-5553, or visit their website at: https://eyesonlakeland.com/