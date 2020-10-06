Man Steals Over $1000 Worth Of Items From Staples, Including Keyboard He Stuffs Under Shirt

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

The incredible disappearing keyboard act!

If this guy isn’t a magician, well he should be. We know the video is choppy and not the clearest, but hopfully someone knows him.

He visited Staples (470 Citi Centre St.) and selects various items to include a keyboard. We see, or don’t see, the keyboard disappear down into his pants leg. We don’t make this stuff up! Look at the video.

He swiped other items as well and out the door he went. When all said and done, it’s reported he took more than $1,000 worth of items. When the buzzers went off at the door, the manager tried to stop him but made no attempt to stop and ran to a blue Acura SUV-style vehicle. He has a tattoo on each leg on the bottom portion of his calves.

He fancies flip flops and plaid! Recognize him? Call Detective Watts at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers a guranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



