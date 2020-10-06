Mixer’s Nutritional Bar Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





What’s a better way to start the morning than with a shake or a cup of tea? How about a meal replacement shake or a tea bomb infused with supplements to give you an extra boost of energy?

Whether you want to boost your metabolism or kick start your weight loss, Mixer’s Nutritional Bar in Bartow serves specialty shakes and tea bombs of all sorts to help you leave feeling refreshed and healthier.

You’ve probably prepared tea and shakes at home, but have you ever had a savory strawberry daquiri tea bomb? Or a delectable pineapple upside-down teabomb? Or a creamy cinnamon toast crunch shake? You can have all of these drinks and more when you come on down to Mixer’s.

Located along Main Street in Downtown Bartow, the new nutrition bar offers drinks made with products by Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition and weight management companythat sells dietary and nutritional supplements.

Raychel Carroll opened the store earlier this year. She had previously worked as a store manager at CVS Pharmacy, and she has spent the past 10 years selling Herbalife Products.

She not only sells Herbalife, but she lives Herbalife. She has used many of their products and considers them extremely helpful in aiding in her health and that of her family. She especially considers the aloes helpful with digestion.

Wanting to share the wonders of Herbalife to a wider demographic, she decided to open up her nutrition bar to share its products with more people by serving them in shakes and tea bombs.

“I thought we could grow and try our best,” she said. “Hopefully, [we want] to expand and open more shops and reach more people. Because it is helpful in your health all around with weight and digestion and mental health.”

The past few weeks have been slow for her business, but it’s starting to grow with more and more people dropping by to learn about Herbalife and how its supplements taste and work for them.

One reviewer on Facebook praised Mixer’s for its variety of teas, meal supplements, and specialty shakes: “Clean place and friendly staff! Love these nutritional drinks.”

Carroll has high expectations moving forward. She knows from experience how Herbalife helped change her life, and she hopes that she can share it with others so that it can help change their lives as well.

“We have good weeks and slow weeks, but overall, it is okay,” she said. “We wanted to reach out to other people and show them this great product.”

Mixer’s Nutrition Bar is located at 435 E Main St., Bartow, FL 33830. For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Mixers-nutrition-bar-108218124284642