Pearly Whites Thief- Man Steals Water Flossing Device From Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Wanting to keep those pearly whites, pearly white doesn’t give anyone permission to take a water flossing device without paying. But this guy did.

He entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected a water flossing device from Health & Beauty Aids. He is seen by an associate in the Garden Center leaning over the cart. They hear plastic ripping open and see the man place the device inside a pocket and leave the Garden Center.

The associate finds the empty packaging and reports it to store loss prevention. Video shows the man at the self checkout pay for shoe inserts and leaves.

Anyone who recognizes him should give Detective Maldonado a call at 863-291-5676.