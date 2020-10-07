Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Woman Tries Stealing Floor Cleaner and Baby Formula From Walmart – Alarm Sounds

When the alarms sound and you only leave one of the items in the cart you didn’t pay for?
That’s what happened here. The female in the video with a baby in the cart went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected a case of formula and an automatic floor cleaner.
She didn’t go anywhere near the registers and as she is walking out, the alarms did what they were designed to do – stop people. However, she only took the floor cleaner out of her cart. She waved one associate off and as she’s departing, she showed a second one where she deposited the cleaner.
She still had the formula and went on her way.
Recognize her? Call Det. Maldanado at 863-401-2256.

Walks out of Walmart

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

