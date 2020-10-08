Bicyclist Dies after Crashing with a Car on Kathleen Rd Early This Morning

At 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call in reference to a car versus a bicycle crash on Kathleen Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist, 29-year-old Dominique Lyon of Pine Avenue NW in Lakeland, was riding his Schwinn bicycle southbound along the fog line on the two-lane road. A black Ford F-150 being driven by 32-year-old Carson Shelby of Old Dade City Road in Kathleen was also heading southbound. As he approached Block Prine Road, Shelby observed the bicyclist riding without his hands on the handlebars. The bicycle then suddenly entered into the southbound lane and Shelby could not avoid striking the bike. Lyon was ejected from the bike after impact, and Shelby stopped and administered CPR until first responders arrived on-scene. Lyon was declared deceased. The area of the roadway was dark at the time, with no street lights, and the bicycle was not equipped with rear or front lights. Lyon was not wearing reflective clothing or safety gear.





Kathleen Road was shut down for approximately four hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing