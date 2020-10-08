Halloween Fun Coming To Enchanted Fairytale Hollow This Month

by James Coulter​





Looking for safe Halloween fun this month? Then put on your favorite costumes, pick up your trick-or-treat pail, and come on down to Enchanted FairyTale Hollow in Lakeland.

All this month, the local entertainment venue is hosting various Halloween-themed events that will allow children of all ages to dress up, meet their favorite fairy tale characters, trick-or-treat for candy, and engage in other family-fun activities.

Make your RSVP today and join them for the following upcoming Halloween event:

Thurs., Oct. 15 @ 5:30-7:30 PM: Moonlight Mischief with Maleficent

Come join the Mistress of all Evil and revel in some spooky fun. Visit her as she pays a visit to the Enchanted Forest, then have fun making a Halloween craft and collect candy along the Trick-or-Treat trail through a few local Downtown shops.

Sun., Oct. 18 @ 1:00-3:00 PM: Frightfully Delightful Princess Masquerade Party

Even the prettiest princess loves to have fun with spooky thrills. Guests will visit a trick or treat table, and decorate their own masquerade mask. Then, Cinderella and the Frog Princess will host a Halloween themed story time and sing and dance along. March in a costume parade for a chance to win a fantastic prize in the costume contest.

Sat., Oct. 31 @ 5:30-7:00 PM: Enchanted Trick or Treat Trail

What could make for a more magical Halloween night than collecting candy from your favorite characters? Hike along the Trick-Or-Treat trail and meet your favorite princesses, fairies, and superheroes. Once you’re done collecting candy, enjoy other fun activities from a fun Halloween parade to costume contests and dance parties.

About Enchanted FairyTale Hollow:

Amy Sharpe, Owner of Dreams Come True Entertainment, always loved performing as a child. She and her cousins would often put little plays together for the rest of her family. Her love of acting drove her to attend theater in high school and major in theater at Florida Southern College in Lakeland.

After graduating college in 2008, she worked at Geico, Disney World, Cypress Gardens and other places, but found it difficult to find opportunities in theater. She returned to college, obtained her teaching certification, and went on to teaching art at Garner Elementary in Winter Haven, then Bartow Middle School, and,most recently, Tampa Day School.

As she still had a love for performance, she wanted to channel her interests through her own venue. She purchased her own costumes and started her own company, Dreams Come True Entertainment, which initially started as a mobile entertainment service in 2011.

She hosted her first birthday party in Winter Haven in 2012. She continued hosting birthdays, tea parties, and other special events through her mobile service until last year, when she left teaching for good and opened up a permanent space with Enchanted FairyTale Hollow.

“That was my whole goal, making a place where everyone can come to for fun and unique events and get away from the world to experience the magic. We just want to create happiness for everyone we meet,” she said.

Since opening last year on Nov. 9, Enchanted FairyTale Hollow has been hosting at least five events each month, allowing young children and their family to enjoy family fun activities with their favorite fairy tale characters and superheroes.

Currently, to maintain safety and health during these uncertain times, their venue has been compliant with the city’s mask mandate. All of their support staff members are required to wear masks, and participants over the age of 8 are likewise required to wear masks unless seated at a table six feet across from others. They are also maintaining social distancing when possible and providing extra sanitation, while taking special precautions to clean everything.

Aside from the events this October, Enchanted FairyTale Hollow will be hosting two major events later this year. The first will be their birthday on November 7, celebrating their first year in operation.

Their second major event will be the Merry Magical Holiday Ball for Charity on Dec. 6. The fundraiser will help raise money to finance free tickets they offer to children and adults with special needs. The event will allow attendees to meet and greet such holiday favorite characters like Santa Claus and the Frozen Characters.

Whether they are attending one of the many Halloween events this month, one of their major events later this year, or simply any of the smaller events they host every month, children and adults alike will be able to enjoy the magic of meeting their favorite characters and otherwise making happy memories together.

“They can expect to have unforgettable magical memories that will last a lifetime,” Sharpe said.

Enchanted FairyTale Hollow is located at 214 Traders Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801. For information and tickets of upcoming events, visit: http://www.facebook.com/DreamsComeTrueEntertainment/Events