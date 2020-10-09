Polk County Fire Rescue Responds to Fatal Fire in Winter Haven

(Oct. 9, 2020) – During the late night hours Thursday, Polk County Fire Rescue crews were called to a structure fire in Winter Haven where one man was found dead.





Just prior to 11 p.m., Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire at 3409 Avenue R NW. Upon arrival on scene, crews found a fully involved shed with fire spread to the adjacent mobile home.

Crews were informed that there was an individual who lived in the shed and that there was a possible person trapped inside the mobile home. The crews began an aggressive attack on the fire while performing a primary search of the home and shed. A deceased man was subsequently found in the shed while the adjacent mobile home was unoccupied.

Polk County Fire Rescue was then notified that neighbors, including a local pastor, had pulled the female resident from the mobile home prior to the arrival of fire personnel. This individual was then transported to a local hospital for observation.

Crews commenced in putting out the blaze and overhauled the two structures. The scene was then turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The cause remains under investigation.