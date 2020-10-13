“Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program for Jan Phyl Village, Lake Thomas and Sun Acres Communities and Bartow Tire Recycling Event planned for October 24, 2020.

“Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program for Jan Phyl Village, Lake Thomas and Sun Acres Communities and Bartow Tire Recycling Event planned for October 24, 2020.

“Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program for Jan Phyl Village, Lake Thomas and Sun Acres Communities and Bartow Tire Recycling Event planned for October 24, 2020.

October 12, 2020– Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. in partnership with Polk County Board of County Commissioners is bringing their “Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program to the Jan Phyl Village, Lake Thomas and Sun Acres Communities on Saturday, October 24, 2020.





Residents in these communities are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this program that will consist of a large scale trash pick-up throughout these selected communities only (clean sweep). This program will provide disposal of items that are NOT generally collected with their residential garbage only such as household construction debris (shingles, drywall, etc.) on THIS DAY ONLY. Absolutely NO tires or hazardous waste will be collected. All households are asked to participate by placing these items by the curb no later than 6am for this one day event. Please do not place these items out more than 48 hours prior to the event. No mixed piles with yard waste will be picked up. Trash hauling services have been graciously donated by FCC.

Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. will host a FREE Tire Recycling event for all COUNTY RESIDENTS from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.(noon) at Bartow High School, (Enter from E. Georgia St. ONLY and exit onto S. Broadway Ave. -No Vehicle Entry on S. Broadway only Exit). Residents and agricultural land owners may dispose of up to 24 tires per vehicle. Absolutely NO TIRE BUSINESSES, INDEPENDENT or COMMERCIAL TRUCKING COMPANIES or AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESSES of ANY kind will be permitted. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced.

Tire hauling services have been graciously donated by City of Bartow Solid Waste.

For additional information on the “Clean It Up to Green It Up” program, Tire Recycling or to find out when/if this program is scheduled to come to your community, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911 or email [email protected] .

It is a violation of Florida Administrative Code Rules to transport more than 24 Waste Tires over public highways without a permit. Violation of this rule would constitute a 1st degree criminal misdemeanor and be punishable by a fine of not more than $10,000 and/or by 6 months in jail for further information please regarding the handling of waste tires please visit the DEP website http://www.dep.state.fl.us/ .