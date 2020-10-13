PCPS Books Bridge Bus Program Comes To Winter Haven

Tuesday, October 13 @ 8:00 am – Tuesday, October 27 @ 5:00 pm

The Books Bridge Bus Program is an outreach program designed to bring books and book-related knowledge to communities in Polk County. Books Bridge Library Media Specialists and Paraprofessionals take books on busses outfitted as mobile classrooms to young children throughout Polk County. The Book Bridge Bus will be stationed at the Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center for the next few weeks. Stop by before they drive off!