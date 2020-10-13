Purge Your Pills & Shred Your Stuff

The annual event sponsored by the Winter Haven Police Department that was postponed in April is set for Saturday, October 24 from 10 am – 2 pm at the Police Department.





Purge Your Pills & Shred Your Stuff gives the community an opportunity to bring their expired and unused medications to be properly disposed of. We will also have Crown Business Solutions, the company the Police Department uses for shredding confidential documents, on site for citizens to bring in paperwork to be safely disposed of preventing possible identity theft.

There is no limit to what can be brought and you do not have to be a Winter Haven resident. (No businesses please) Staff will be on site to assist citizens.

What: Purge Your Pills & Shred Your Stuff

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 10 am – 2 pm

Where: Winter Haven Police Department

125 N Lake Silver Dr., NW , Winter Haven FL 33880

More info: 863-295-5905 or [email protected]