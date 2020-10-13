Winter Haven Face Covering Requirement Ends October 15

In response to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the City of Winter Haven had previously passed and extended a number of emergency Ordinances requiring masks/face covering when in public settings inside the City limits. On September 25, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 2020-244 which prohibits the City from collecting any fines or penalties associated with COVID-19. In light of the Governors order and the reduction in the Winter Haven area infection rate, the City Commission will allow Emergency Ordinance O-20-39 to expire October 15, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.





The City Commission strongly encourages the use of face coverings/masks when in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Social distancing, hand washing and staying home if ill or if there is exposure with someone with COVID-19 is also strongly urged.

The City’s policy to require masks in City facilities for both employees and customers remains in place. Business owners are permitted to make their own determination as to whether employees and/or customers should wear masks.