25 Yr Old Man Struck By Hit & Run Driver While Riding His Bicycle In Frostproof – Family Wants To Know Why He Was “Left For Dead”

Frostproof, Florida – A Lake Wales Man was in serious condition following a crash Monday night.

The crash occurred on 10/12/20 at about 10:38 pm at 1000 Hwy 630 West in Frostproof. It was a hit & run crash between an unknown type of vehicle, according to deputies, and a bicycle. The operator of the bike was 25-year-old John White of Lake Wales. He was transported by EMS to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center via Aero Med with a head laceration, broken leg and collar bone.





According to the preliminary investigation, White was travelling west on Hwy 630, while the vehicle was going east on Hwy 630. After the vehicle struck the bicyclist, it left the scene.

White’s bicycle was not equipped with any lights.

The family would appreciate any type of help identifing the driver. Deputies are conducting an investigation that typically involved canvasing the area and looking at surveillance video from local cameras.

Anyone who has any information that might be helpful to this investigation is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

* Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.