Man Grabs Speakers From Walmart, Stuffs Them Into Stolen Backpack and Darts Out The Door

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

The guy in the video helped himself to a set of speakers at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd). Then selected a cammo backpack, put the speakers inside and walked out through the Garden Center (yep – no attempt to p ay). He is seen getting on that nifty bike we guess he wanted the speakers for.
Recognize him? Call Det. Watts at 863-834-0784. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


