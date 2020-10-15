Two Unrelated Incidents Result in Stabbings Panela Heyward and Abriya Green

Two unrelated disturbances in two days resulted in two people being stabbed. Both victims were fortunate that neither of them sustained life-threatening injuries.





The first incident occurred on October 10, 2020 at approximately 10:30pm near the intersection of Dr JA Wiltshire Blvd and E St. The investigation revealed the victim and Pamela Heyward had been arguing back and forth for a couple hours that evening. The arguing abruptly became physical when Heyward was blocking the victim’s view of a television. The victim reportedly threw a backpack in the direction of Heyward to get her to move. A witness stated Heyward starting striking the victim in a hammering motion and when she stopped the victim had blood on her shirt. That is when the victim and the witness realized Heyward was armed with a kitchen knife and had stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated for injuries which were not life threatening. Heyward, a 64 year old Lake Wales resident, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for Aggravated Battery. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Russell Klingler at (863) 678-4223 extension 271.

The second incident occurred on October 11, 2020 at approximately 8:25pm in the 200 block of D St. The investigation revealed there had been ongoing arguing and disturbances in a large crowd of people that had gathered. Among those in the crowd were Abriya Green and the victim. A physical fight occurred between Green and the victim. During the fight it was reported Green had an unknown shiny object in her hand and she was striking the victim in a stabbing motion. At the conclusion of the fight the victim had sustained a stab wound and was transported to the hospital where she was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. Green left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Green was contacted by phone but she refused to come back to the scene or the police department. Green, a 22 year old Lake Wales resident, was charged with Aggravated Battery and a warrant has been obtained for her arrest. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are likely. Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Abriya Green is asked to contact Detective Amanda Ayers at (863) 678-4223 extension 264 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.