Winter Haven Police Investigating Two Dead Bodies Found In Motel

Pictures above are from February 2019 / Dreads / August 2019

** UPDATE **

Winter Haven Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 38 year-old Beloni Petitfrere. Detectives would like to speak with Petitfrere regarding the double homicide that occurred at the Rose Motel on 10-13-2020. Investigators believe he may have information regarding the case.





Anyone who has been in contact with or knows the whereabouts of Petitfrere is asked to call Detective Esteve at 863-287-8210 or the Supervisor on Duty at 863-401-2256.

Petitfrere could possibly have dreads now or a close hair cut.

Original Release:

Winter Haven detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside of a motel room after a well-being check was requested.

On Wednesday (10-14-2020) at approximately 3:20 p.m., a call was received from the mother of 40 yr-old Timothy Anderson requesting a well-being check be conducted at The Rose Motel (815 6th St NW, Winter Haven). She had not heard from her son, who typically called her daily and she was unable to reach him by phone. Approximately 15 minutes later, officers requested a staff member at the motel open the room since there was no answer when they knocked.

When officers entered, they found Anderson 49 yr-old Leslee Umpleby deceased with significant trauma injuries.

A witness who was interviewed reported seeing someone wearing a hoodie go towards the room sometime after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night (10-13-2020) and heard a commotion, however wasn’t sure what it was and went back into their motel room.

A search warrant was authored for detectives to search the room. The search warrant was ultimately granted late Wednesday night. This investigation is in the early stages and any information is very limited at this time.

If anyone knows anything regarding this case, please call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-287-8210.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $5,000.



Breaking News:

Winter Haven, Florida – The Winter Haven Police Department is currently investigating two bodies found in the Rose Motel, 6th St N.

Department spokeswoman, Jamie Brown, advised that Winter Haven Police Chief Byrd would brief the press on a double homicide at 3:30pm

We will update details as more information is released.