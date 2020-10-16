Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida Dedicates New Lakeland Branch With Grand Opening

by James Coulter





What started as a small eye care clinic in Winter Haven recently celebrated the opening of its ninth Polk County location with a ribbon cutting last Thursday. Eye Specialists Of Mid-Florida opened their newest branch location in Lakeland, located along Harden Boulevard across the street from Lakeside Village.

For the past 50 years, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has been providing patients with a wide selection of prescription and non-prescription eyewear, as well as services for ophthalmology, optometry, and cataract surgery.

“Our eye doctors and staff are committed to providing the highest quality and most technologically advanced eye care in a compassionate, friendly, comfortable atmosphere,” their website states.

They had previously opened a location in Auburndale last year, with the facility opening in the former Kerry’s Clock Diner building along US Highway 92.

Their Lakeland location was officially opened to the public last Thursday with a grand opening celebration. Their facility was dedicated through a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. David Lowe commended the new facility for being located in a great neighborhood. His staff has since started making themselves a part of the local community by facilitating nearby businesses, whether having lunch at Abuelo’s or shopping at Target.

“We are ready to take care of everyone’s eye care,” Dr. Lowe said. “Give us a call, and we will be happy to see you. We would like to thank the Mayor and the city and the Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

Brian Ehrlich, CEO, mentioned how proud he was of the new location. He loved the neighborhood it resides in, and he hopes that he and his team will make the most of it.

“We had a lot of good things happen this year, so it is nice to have positive things to help bring out that positivity in Lakeland,” he said. “We are glad to be part of this location. We are super happy to be here. We are looking forward to seeing old patients here in Lakeland.”

Joe Tedder, Treasurer of the Lakeland Chamber, commended the new business for utilizing a beautiful facility in an ideal part of town. He hopes that Eyes Specialists of Mid-Florida in Lakeland will make the most of what they have been provided.

“On behalf of the city, we welcome and congratulate you,” he said. “We are all about companies like yours working with other companies in Lakeland, and that is what we are here to do.”

Mayor Bill Mutz was especially proud about the new eye care clinic moving into such a central hub. He was impressed by how the facility transformed the old building that previously served as a bank. He hopes that the new facility will likewise serve the community and its needs well.

“It is wonderful for our city to have businesses on the brick and mortar side that invest in real needs to continue to provide services, especially during a COVID time when most activity has transitioned online,” he said. “Eye care is particularly important. So to have a place like this in our city, we are very grateful.”

Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida is located at 3350 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.eyesfl.com/locations/lakeland-harden/