Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Fire Rescue and other agencies responding to downed aircraft in Lakeland. The call came in around 6pm. The aircraft is believed to be in the area of Hwy 98 and Hwy 417.

At this time details have not been released, but it appears to involve a single engine craft. Either an airplane or helicopter.





We will update as more information is released.