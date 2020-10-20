Construction On S.R.60 & Hwy 27 Interchange Has Started

Road work has began on Hwy 27 and S.R. 60 interchange.

Lake Wales, Florida – So construction on Hwy 27 & S.R. 60 interchange has started! When will it end…. 2025….

FDOT District One is widening the existing four lane divided US 27 to a six-lane divided highway from south of SR 60 to north of Central Avenue including the interchange at US 27 and SR 60. The proposed widening of US 27 in southern Polk County is consistent with the Polk Transportation Planning Organization’s (TPO) 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan designation as a cost affordable project.





Current roadway on Hwy 27 and S.R. 60

The average daily traffic that travels this the Integrated Logistics Center (ILC) near Winter Haven is operational. In addition, expansion of regional distribution facilities located in the Frostproof Industrial Area Freight Activity Center is also expected to contribute to increased truck traffic on US 27.

Additional improvements include bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, signals, lighting, signage, pavement markings, a closed drainage system and sidewalks. In addition, a new bridge will be constructed over US 27 and an urban frontage road will be constructed in the southwest quadrant of the project for access to local businesses. A noise wall along SR 60 from South Miami Street to west of Sharp Street will be installed. Work will occur during the day and during nighttime/overnight hours with lane closures, full road closures and detours on US 27 and SR 60 during construction. Access to and from all bus stop boarding and landing areas will be maintained during construction. The project limits are from Lake Altamaha to the CSX Railroad crossing on US 27 and Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Boulevard on SR 60 and approximately 800 feet west of US 27 to Miami Street on Central Avenue. Changes to the existing Hwy 27 & S.R. 60 interchange