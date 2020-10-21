40 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Killed In Tuesday Night Crash

PCSO Press Release

A 40-year-old man was killed Tuesday night, October 20, 2020, in a single-vehicle crash on Overlook Drive in unincorporated Winter Haven. The victim was identified as Royalanda Antonio Holden of Winter Haven.





Holden was driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon.

At approximately 11:53 pm, the Emergency Communications Center was notified of the crash, and deputies, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene where Holden was found inside his vehicle having sustained serious injuries. Rescue workers removed him from his vehicle and transported him to Winter Haven Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Holden was traveling southwest on Overlook Drive, just northeast of Leadfeather Gun and Archery when he failed to negotiate the curve and crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic, barely missing a vehicle driving in the opposite direction. Holden then entered the east shoulder of the roadway, hitting a chain link fence and striking a palm tree where the vehicle came to rest.

Impairment is believed to be a possible factor in the crash.