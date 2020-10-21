Brooks Law Group to Give Away 350 Thanksgiving Turkeys

Local Law Firm Holding 8th Annual Event for Families in Need





WINTER HAVEN, FL, October 21, 2020—Brooks Law Group invites you to their 8th annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m. where they will be donating 350 Thanksgiving turkeys to families who cannot afford one. Turkeys will be available at the firm’s office at 123 First Street North, Winter Haven. The firm recommends arriving early (around 8:30 a.m.) to secure your spot in line, as the turkeys are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Turkey Giveaway is our favorite event we do all year. With this year being harder than usual, we knew we had to do our part to serve our community again,” says Brooks Law Group’s managing partner Steve Brooks. Brooks Law Group is known for being community-minded and willing to help those in need. With this year taking an extra toll on everyone, they knew it was more important than ever to make the Turkey Giveaway even bigger and better.

Brooks Law Group will again be joined by Restaurants Against Hunger, who generously donates the side items for a complete Thanksgiving dinner. For the first time, local radio station 97.5 WPCV will be present at the event for a live broadcast.

Brooks Law Group requests that if you can afford a turkey, please let those in need have the donated turkeys. Donations will be limited to one per family. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for all in attendance. During the giveaway, Brooks Law Group staff will be available to speak with those in line.

Brooks Law Group is a personal injury, auto accident, wrongful death and social security disability law firm, serving individuals across the state of Florida with offices in Winter Haven, Tampa and Lakeland. The firm has been practicing law and serving people for over 25 years and the attorneys are well known for helping victims obtain favorable settlements and verdicts for their claims. For more information visit www.brookslawgroup.com or call 1-800-LAW-3030.

