Road Construction Begins SR 542 from Buckeye Loop Road to East of US 27

FROM FDOT: SR 542 (Dundee Road) from Buckeye Loop Road to east of US 27 – Crews are working on utilities, placing erosion control devices, clearing the right-of-way and working on temporary pavement base. Overlook Drive at the eastern merge with Dundee Road is now permanently closed. Motorists have access between Overlook Drive and Dundee Road at the flashing beacon or may use Carl Floyd Road as an alternate route. The Dundee Ridge Plaza entrance on Dundee Road will be closed October 22 – 28 with access to the shopping center on US 27. The overall project includes widening Dundee Road from two to four lanes, constructing an enclosed drainage system, installing a new signal at Overlook Drive and closing the Overlook Drive merge, adding sidewalk, bike lanes and street lighting, and making utility improvements. Expected completion is spring 2023. For more info or to view a recording of the virtual public meeting that was held in September, visit www.swflroads.com/sr542/buckeyelooptous27. Questions: Contact Sandra Mancil at (863) 519-4116 or [email protected]



