FWC Civilian Employee Arrested for Battery

On October 22, 2020, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 21-year-old Kodie Andrew Cameron Cummingham of Lakeland for battery (M1) of a homeless man.

According to the affidavit, Cummingham and the victim were having a verbal argument in the parking lot of Defy (6220 US Hwy 98 North, Lakeland) when Cummingham punched the victim on the right side of his face. The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment.





Cummingham was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail where he was booked in and then released on a $500 bond.

Any questions about Cummingham’s employment should be directed to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.