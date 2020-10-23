Woman Steals Basket Full of Items From TJ Maxx

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

The unique tattoos should help. The woman in the video visited TJ Maxx on Oct. 11 entering around 6:48 pm. She selects a round basket and proceeds to walk around placing items inside. She leaves the basket and merchandise on the sales floor and exits. She then re-enters around 7:10 pm and goes straight to where she left the basket. She retrieves the basket, still with the merchandise inside and walks right out of the doors – straight past the entry where the cashiers are located.The tattoos on her upper arms appear to be leopard pattern.If you recognize her, please contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459



