50 Yr Old Man Struck & Killed On Hwy 27 In Sebring

Sebring, Florida – The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a 50 Yr Old Sebring man has been struck & killed riding his bicycle today.

According to the FHP report a sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on US 27 in the left lane, approaching the intersection of Keiber Blvd. The 50 Yr old man (Bicyclist) was traveling from East to West, across the northbound lanes of US 27 and traveled into the immediate

path of sport utility vehicle. The front of the SUV collided with left side of bicycle. The SUV then traveled across the raised center median and came to final rest facing North, in the southbound left turn lane. The 50 Yr old man and the bicycle came to final rest on the raised center grass median. The pedestrian was transported to Advent Health Sebring and later pronounced deceased





Currently no charges are pending. The SUV was driven by a 39 yr old woman. A 12 yr old passenger was also in the SUV.

The FHP does not release names of victims so we don’t expect further information.