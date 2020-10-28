City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture:

The City is proud to boast a system of 13 + miles of trails and connections. Several important pieces of this system are comprised of what are called “complete streets”. Complete streets are defined as “streets accommodating all users including pedestrians, cyclist, transit and cars”. The City has several examples of recent complete street projects including our 3rd Street SW Complete Street, which was largely funded by FDOT and 7th Street SW. These projects included adding trails and sidewalks and improving the roadways.



We have funded our 13 + miles of trails and connections, largely through FDEP and FDOT Grants. Over the past 20 years, the City has received over $8 Million in grant dollars to help build this network. We are excited to announce that our South Lake Silver Drive Complete Street Project will soon be under construction. The project enhance the roadway between 1st Street North and 5th Street NW and include the addition of a trail, sidewalk, pedestrian crossings, on-street parking, intersection improvements at 3rd Street NW, adding additional greenspace to MLK Jr. Park and landscaping. The project will link to the Chain of Lakes Trail and new improvements at MLK Jr. Park. The project is being funded 100% through a generous $1.4 Million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation. The project is expected to start in November 2020 and last approximately ten months.