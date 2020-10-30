Lake Wales Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Attempted Murder

45-year-old Timothy Callaway

On Thursday, October 28, 2020, around 5:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to the area of Babcock Avenue in Lake Wales (near US 27 and SR 60) and took 45-year-old Timothy Callaway into custody, charging him with four counts attempted murder, resisting arrest, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Callaway got into a domestic dispute with the victim – she fled in her vehicle, with three children in the car, in an attempt to get away from him. He chased after her in his vehicle, ramming her car and verbally threatening to kill everyone in her car.





She ran into a nearby gas station to get help. When she saw him accelerating towards her at the gas station, she got back into her car and fled. Fortunately, she and the children were able to escape unharmed, although he did ram her car several more times.

When deputies arrived in the area, he fled but was eventually captured, and taken to the Polk County Jail. Callaway is still in the Polk County Jail, on no bond