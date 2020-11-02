18 Yr Old Polk City Teen Killed In Sunday Evening Crash

PCSO investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Polk City

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR 33 at Grimes Road in Polk City. The crash killed 18-year-old Michael Yousett of Polk City.





Yousett was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he died from his injuries. Yousett was the driver of a 1997 black Honda Civic.

The second vehicle involved was a 2017 gray Toyota Rav4, driven by 22-year-old Rebekah Hutchinson of Lakeland.

Preliminary information so far is as follows:

According to the investigation so far, Hutchinson was traveling southbound on SR 33 approaching Grimes Road when she apparently lost traction on the wet road and rotated into the northbound lane. Hutchinson entered into the path of Yousett’s Honda Civic, striking the front end of the vehicle and redirecting it approximately 15-feet to the east where it came to rest along the west shoulder of the road.

Upon impact, Hutchinson’s Toyota flipped onto its passenger side and came to a final rest in the middle of the roadway, near the point of impact.

When first responders arrived on scene, Yousett was entrapped inside his vehicle. He was extracted and transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hutchinson was also transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Hutchinson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if Yousett was wearing his seatbelt.

Speed and wet road conditions are possible factors in the crash.

CR 33 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.