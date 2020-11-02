Pedestrian Killed In Winter Haven Crash Sunday Evening

PCSO investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead in unincorporated Winter Haven

At 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Rifle Range Road and 5th Street East in unincorporated Winter Haven.





Preliminary information so far is as follows:

According to evidence at the scene and witness interviews, the victim, an adult male, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was walking north near the fog line that separates the northbound lane from the right of way.

73-year-old Miguel Juardo of Winter Haven was driving a 2001 gray Honda Odyssey north on Rifle Range Road, and as he approached the intersection of 5th Street East, he struck the victim.

Juardo stopped his vehicle and looked around the area, but he did not see the victim. The area was not well lit, and the victim was wearing dark clothing. Juardo left the scene and drove home. Once he arrived at his residence, Juardo noticed damage to the front of his vehicle, contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and returned to the crash scene. The victim was located and transported to the Winter Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rifle Range Road and 5th Street East were closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.