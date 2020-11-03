AAA Storage Hosts Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





As the late George Carlin once said, the only thing more American than buying more stuff is buying a place to store all of your stuff. Then what could be more American than renting a storage space to stuff your stuff?

AAA Storage in Lakeland has rental units of every shape and size, from small, medium, large, and even vehicle-sized. Yes, you heard that right! They have units big enough to park your car, boat, and even RV. So if you’re looking for another place to store your vehicle, consider renting a unit from AAA Storage.

Located along Parker Avenue in Lakeland, their indoor storage facility offers hundreds of units that are climate-controlled through air conditioning and dehumidifiers. As such, you don’t have to worry about the hot, humid Florida weather adding wear and tear to your valuable possessions.

“At AAA storage, we are mainly concerned and interested in your needs to some up with a climate-controlled space to ensure your belongings are protected,” their website states. “It is our pleasure to be your climate-controlled specialists. We are committed to make your storage experience hassle-free and informative.”

On Friday afternoon, AAA Storage celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

Shelby Kaye, manager for AAA Storage, and her husband, Toby, were inspired to move to Lakeland, where some of their relatives live. She was more than grateful for the assistance of the Chamber helping them open their new business there.

AAA Storage is a small independent company based in Texas. Their indoor climate-controlled facility is one of three like it in the state of Florida. With such commitment towards providing a safe, comfortable environment, they ensure that everyone’s possessions, even their boats and RV, are in good hands.

“It is comfortable, it is clean, it is friendly, [and] you get the best service better,” Kaye said. “We make you feel comfortable leaving your precious belongings here. We are affordable, convenient, clean, family-oriented. We are good.”

Mayor Bill Mutz commended the Chamber for assisting the new business, as their efforts have allowed businesses such as AAA Storage to set up shop in their community and thus add to their overall economic growth.

“The Chamber helps makes us stronger on the business side,” Mutz said. “As far as the city is concerned, we love to see all the retail people come here.”

Joe Tedder, Financial Adviser for the Chamber, expressed his gratitude for the new business setting up shop. Small businesses such as AAA Storage help build the local community, so they are always welcoming of these new businesses.

“We know small businesses are the backbone of our community, and we are here to help you be successful,” Tedder said. “The quality and cleanliness of your facility is amazing. I know people of the city of Lakeland will enjoy the opportunity to use this facility and store their equipment. The chamber is here to help you.”

AAA Storage is located at 338 N Gary Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.aaastorage.com/self-storage/lakeland-fl-33801