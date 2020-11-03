Individual Collects Several Items from Walmart Only Paying For a $1 Item on the Way Out

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Filling up a large purse, but only paying for one roll of generic paper towels is still considered shoplifting.

The woman pictured below went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Monday around 5:45 pm. She proceeds to walk around the store and stuffs multiple items to include men’s shirt sets, boxers, socks and baby beanie packs into a large purse she had n the cart. She then went to the self checkout and paid for a lonely roll of generic paper towels with a crisp $1 bill.

She then walks straight out without paying for the goods inside of the purse.

Recognize her? Contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.